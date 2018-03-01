Father of Stoneman Douglas Shooting Victim in Support of Arming Qualified Teachers (VIDEO)

Andrew Pollack, the father of Parkland shooting victim Meadow Pollack, is speaking out in favor of a bill that will arm qualified teachers.

During an interview with CNN, Pollack discussed his support for legislation that would allow certain teachers to carry concealed weapons in order to defend students in dangerous situations.

“It’s a volunteer program for any teacher that wants, it’s not a specific number,” Pollack said. “It could be only one teacher in the whole school … Like that hero coach, he could have saved 10 kids.” – READ MORE

