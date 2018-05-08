Father of murdered MSDHS student RIPS Broward County Schools after new report on Nikolas Cruz

According to a new report out by WLRN in South Florida, the Broward County School District has finally admitted that Stoneman Douglas shooter Nikolas Cruz was assigned to the PROMISE program which attempts to reduce the number of students who are actually arrested for their crimes

Stoneman Douglas Shooter Was Assigned To Controversial Broward Discipline Program, Officials Now Say https://t.co/f53vUQZCWF — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) May 7, 2018

This is a stunning revelation & one that flies in the face of previous statements. That the District released it on a Sunday is all the more concerning. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) May 7, 2018

Conflicting discipline programs within the district have created deadly chaos for our children, teachers & staff. Educators from around Broward county are sharing their stories with me. It’s heartbreaking. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) May 7, 2018

Even well intentioned programs are incompetently rolled out. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) May 7, 2018

The definition of success for many of these programs created perverse incentives for school staff, administrators & law enforcement. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) May 7, 2018

Best practices for threat assessment were not in place in Broward schools. In fact many discipline programs were in direct conflict with established best practices. Our children and teachers are still at risk. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) May 7, 2018

The Broward County School Board has failed in its responsibility as an oversight body. It has forgotten its duty to students, educators and parents. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) May 7, 2018

We must continue to shine a disinfecting light on the Broward County Schools. Parents must have the information they need to protect their children and to ensure Broward schools deliver the education they promise. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) May 7, 2018

Ryan Petty, who lost his daughter Alaina in the shooting, tweeted about the report early this morning, calling it a “stunning revelation” and pointing out how the district has been lying about it for weeks – READ MORE

RELATED: Late on Sunday night, local Florida media reported that the gunman who shot up Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February was assigned to a controversial Obama-era disciplinary program which the Broward County Public Schools superintendent previously denied existed on multiple occasions.

WLRN reports: Two sources with knowledge of [the shooter]’s discipline records told WLRN he was referred to the so-called PROMISE Program for a three-day stint after committing vandalism at Westglades Middle School in 2013.

Superintendent Robert W. Runcie implemented the PROMISE Program in Broward County Public Schools in 2013 at the behest of the Obama administration’s efforts to reduce the number of minority students who ended up in prison from crimes that they committed on campus.

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro analyzed a report from Real Clear Investigations and wrote that Broward County Public Schools “had rewritten its disciplinary policies to make it nearly impossible to suspend, expel, or arrest students for behavioral problems including criminal activity.”- READ MORE

