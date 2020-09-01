Father Of CHOP Murder Victim Sues State, City, Demands Billions In Damages

Horace Lorenzo Anderson, Sr., whose son, a 19-year-old black man named Horace Lorenzo Anderson, Jr., was one of several young men killed on the borders of Seattle’s Capitol Hill Occupied Protest before authorities cleared out the “anti-racist” demonstration, is suing the city of Seattle and the state of Washington alleging that their negligence and tolerance for CHOP led directly to his son’s death.

Anderson, Sr., also says that Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and the Seattle Police Department have refused to provide him information on his son’s death, according to Fox News.

The complaint claims Anderson, Jr., “laid bleeding to death in the streets with no one to respond” and that the city should have cleared the CHOP zone because of the clear danger to both Seattle and CHOP residents.

“The claim alleged that the actions and ‘inactions’ by the local government are responsible for creating a ‘hazardous, and lawless situation’ that resulted in the man’s death, according to a statement released by the Oshan & Associates, P.C., the law firm representing Anderson,” Seattle’s NBC affiliate, KING, reported Saturday.

“It is important to hold our government leaders accountable so this will not happen again,” Anderson’s attorney added in a separate statement. “Those in positions of power must not be allowed to hide from their duty to act responsibly and protect citizens. With power and prestige comes responsibility!” – READ MORE

