Father Of 8-Year-Old Killed Near Atlanta Wendy’s: ‘They Say Black Lives Matter. You Killed Your Own.’ (VIDEO)

The parents of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, who was killed on Saturday night when a group of people opened fire on a car that she was traveling in, sounded off on their daughter’s death during a press conference on Sunday, and noted the seemingly empty words of Black Lives Matter activists.

“Officers said they responded to a 911 call near University Avenue and I-75/I-85 around 9:50 p.m. ,” WSB-TV reported. “The location of the shooting was in a parking lot across the street from the now burned-out Wendy’s, which has been occupied by demonstrators since Brooks’ death at the hands of an Atlanta police officer.”

“They say Black Lives Matter. You killed your own.” Secoriya Williamson, father of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, addressed the public during a press conf. today after his daughter was shot and killed last night while riding in a car w/ her mother in Southeast Atlanta. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/odowRbSXsq — Natisha Lance (@NatishaLance) July 5, 2020

Turner’s mother and father appeared with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms during a press conference on Sunday where they expressed their feelings over the tragedy.

“They say black lives matter,” Turner’s father said. “You killed your own. You killed your own this time. … They killed my baby because she crossed the barrier and made a U-turn. You killed a child. She didn’t do nothing to nobody.” – READ MORE

