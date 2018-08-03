Father Grabs Gun to Detain Accused Naked Child Molester Threatening His Family

A Georgia father attending a church event to feed the homeless grabbed his gun to protect his family when they were confronted by a naked child molester.

On July 22, Tae Lovelace and his family attended the church event in Trailblazer Park in Newton County, Georgia, when 21-year-old Josten Meeler, clad only in his underwear, approached them, then stripped to expose himself. Lovelace recalled other families were present; Lovelace said he asked Meeler to leave several times, according to WSB.

Lovelace added, “Not only did he come back naked, he ran directly up to my kids and the mother of my child, and they were frightened. I asked him, ‘Would you please leave the scene you’re causing trouble. You don’t even have on any clothes.’”

Meeler finally left, but according to Lovelace, he returned, acting more aggressively, as the Ledger-Enquirer reported. The Covington News stated that the police report said Meeler had reportedly been “running towards several children with his arms open and appeared to be grabbing himself.” Lovelace commented, “He was already touching people before he was naked so when he came up running directly toward the kids, that’s a problem. It could’ve went sour if I didn’t have anything to defend myself. I didn’t know what he was capable of doing.”

At that point, Lovelace acted. “It’s a family event so everybody was pretty much frightened so at that point in time, I go and get my firearm.” Telling his grandmother to call 911, Lovelace chased Meeler away until Meeler jumped into a pond where he tried to hide; Lovelace held him at gunpoint.- READ MORE

Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar was assaulted by inmates at the Arizona penitentiary where he is serving a de facto life sentence after pleading guilty to sexual assault and child pornography charges, according to court documents.

Nassar was “physically attacked” within hours after being released into the general population at the United States Penitentiary in Tucson, Arizona, according to documents filed Tuesday by Nassar’s attorneys in Ingraham County Circuit Court.

Nassar’s attorneys are asking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge in the first of the molestation cases he face. Nassar, 54, who is serving a 60-year federal sentence for possessing child pornography, was also sentenced to up to 175 years in state prison for molesting seven girls.

Nassar’s attorneys said in the court documents that they believe Judge Rosemarie Aquilina decided to impose the maximum sentence allowed before the sentence hearing even started.

READ MORE;

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1