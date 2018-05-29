Fast-moving Hawaii lava prompts evacuations, covers well on geothermal plant property

Lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano covered one of the wells at the island’s geothermal power plant, prompting fears of a toxic gas leak as authorities urge residents to evacuate Leilani Estates due to fast-moving flows.

A well at Puna Geothermal Venture, known as PGV, was successfully plugged before the molten rock reached it Sunday evening, Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said. A second well that’s 100 feet away is also stable and secured.

“Neither well is expected to release any hydrogen sulfide. The public will be kept informed of the situation,” the civil defense agency tweeted.

https://twitter.com/USGSVolcanoes/status/1000759373893746689

Residents have been concerned about the lava rupturing wells at the plant, causing deadly hydrogen sulfide and other gases to be emitted, Reuters reported. Authorities already shut down the plant and removed 60,000 gallons of flammable liquid at the start of the volcanic activity. The wells were also deactivated. – READ MORE

