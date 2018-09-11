Fast-Food Workers Union Demands Restaurant to Allow Employees to Wear ‘Abolish ICE’ Pins

Fast-food Workers’ Union Is Demanding That Employees Of A Pacific Northwest-based Burger Chain Be Allowed To Wear Pins With Phrases Such As “abolish Ice” And “no One Is Illegal.”

The workers’ union, the Burgerville Workers Union (BVWU), wrote a Facebook post Sunday calling Burgerville’s decision to ban employees from wearing political buttons “racist” and urged the fast-food chain to work with the union to allow employees to sport politically-charged buttons while working on their shifts.

The fast-food chain initially did not have a formal written policy in place banning the buttons, leading workers to wear pins with phrases such as “No one is illegal” and “Abolish ICE.”

“Some of our employees have been wearing buttons expressing their political views at work. While Burgerville had a long-standing verbal policy prohibiting the wearing of personal buttons, we did not have a written policy about this,” the company told Fox News.

Supervisors at Burgerville’s Portland location noticed the trend, and sent ten workers home after they refused to remove the pins that violated company policy for being “controversial.” – READ MORE

A food truck owner in Detroit, Michigan announced that the truck would no longer provide service to law enforcement officers ― now they’re facing a strong backlash.

According to Fox News, owner Rocky Coronado published a now-deleted Facebook post announcing the decision to forbid service to police officers, writing that the “majority” of her customers don’t “feel safe” when interacting with law enforcement officers.

Coronado claimed she made the original announcement following an incident between herself and two officers.

In a Facebook post explaining the incident, Coronado described how she told the officers she would not serve them, writing, “Not feeling confrontational, I meekly told her that I don’t serve law enforcement.”

According to Coronado, the officers photographed the truck and posted about being refused service online, prompting the owner to explain that she didn’t serve the officers because she and her customers do not “feel safe” around law enforcement officials. – READ MORE