Fast and Furious flashback: Dana Loesch shows why the gun control crowd should love ICE

ICE, the Department of Homeland Security, and Customs and Border Protection are fighting back on social media, tweeting examples of their recent accomplishments, like rescuing people from the Arizona desert and seizing nearly 2,400 lbs of fentanyl that was being smuggled into the country.

ICE stops gun smuggling. But Democrats are calling to abolish ICE. (Flashback: last admin smuggled arms to cartels in Mexico.) https://t.co/5s2biRVbgX — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 30, 2018

ICE reports: Special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) on Tuesday led an enforcement action that resulted in seizing 21 rifles, 962 rounds of ammunition, ammunition magazines, belt-fed magazines, ballistic plates, armor carriers and ghillie (camouflage) suits.

In fiscal year 2017, HSI special agents seized 5855 weapons and 673,327 rounds of ammunition, helping to keep communities safer both in the United States and Mexico. – READ MORE

