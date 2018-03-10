Politics
Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Stays On-Trend in Oversized Belt, Suede Stilettos
First Lady Melania Trump was on-trend at the White House on Thursday, wearing a chunky, oversized belt, a pencil skirt, and her favorite pair of suede stilettos.
Melania Trump looked like she stepped off the runways of Milan when she greeted Stoneman Douglas High School student Kyle Kashuv at the White House in an oversized belt with a giant buckle and suede Manolo Blahnik pumps.
Oversized belts were all over the runways this season, especially at the Versace Fall/Winter 2018 show, which featured giant belts with decorative gold buckles. – READ MORE
Breitbart