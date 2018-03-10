Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Stays On-Trend in Oversized Belt, Suede Stilettos

First Lady Melania Trump was on-trend at the White House on Thursday, wearing a chunky, oversized belt, a pencil skirt, and her favorite pair of suede stilettos.

Melania Trump looked like she stepped off the runways of Milan when she greeted Stoneman Douglas High School student Kyle Kashuv at the White House in an oversized belt with a giant buckle and suede Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Oversized belts were all over the runways this season, especially at the Versace Fall/Winter 2018 show, which featured giant belts with decorative gold buckles. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1