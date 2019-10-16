FARROW: Hillary’s reluctance for interview over Weinstein investigation was ‘gut punch’ (VIDEO)

“It’s an example of how power protects power,” journalist Ronan Farrow told BuzzFeed News.

That’s how he describes Hillary Clinton’s reaction to learning Farrow planned to expose Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s numerous allegations of sexual abuse against women in the industry.

Farrow described for BuzzFeed how his reporting for his new book “Catch and Kill” caused issues with other projects that included Hillary Clinton, and how the former secretary of state became less cooperative when she realized Farrow was also focusing on Weinstein.

.@RonanFarrow on Hillary Clinton’s reluctance to speak with him after finding out he was writing about Harvey Weinstein: “It was a personal moment of gut-punch to me…where people that I thought would support that kind of reporting were actually very leery of it.” pic.twitter.com/kXnosN3mBR — AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) October 15, 2019

“There have been a lot of politicized headlines saying, you know, ‘Hillary Clinton squashed the Weinstein story’ and that’s not really what the book asserts,” Farrow said. “What it does assert is that as news of my reporting started filtering into political circles, and people like Hillary Clinton’s associates got word that I was working on Weinstein, allies of Weinstein did appear to become nervous. – READ MORE