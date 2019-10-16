FARROW: Hillary’s reluctance for interview over Weinstein investigation was ‘gut punch’ (VIDEO)

“It’s an example of how power protects power,” journalist Ronan Farrow told BuzzFeed News.

That’s how he describes Hillary Clinton’s reaction to learning Farrow planned to expose Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s numerous allegations of sexual abuse against women in the industry.

Farrow described for BuzzFeed how his reporting for his new book “Catch and Kill” caused issues with other projects that included Hillary Clinton, and how the former secretary of state became less cooperative when she realized Farrow was also focusing on Weinstein.

“There have been a lot of politicized headlines saying, you know, ‘Hillary Clinton squashed the Weinstein story’ and that’s not really what the book asserts,” Farrow said. “What it does assert is that as news of my reporting started filtering into political circles, and people like Hillary Clinton’s associates got word that I was working on Weinstein, allies of Weinstein did appear to become nervous. – READ MORE

