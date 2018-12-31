Farage: UK Must ‘Stand Up to EU and France’ to End Channel Migrant Crisis

Brexit Campaign Leader Nigel Farage Has Demanded The Government “stands Up To The Eu And To France” To Bring The Channel Migrant Crisis Under Control

The Leave Means Leave co-chairman and former UKIP chief urged Home Secretary Sajid Javid to “ignore the civil service, the free movement lobby, and the EU itself and get a grip on this migrant crisis [to] do something to restore public confidence in politicians” in a Telegraph article.

Javid has so far resisted calls to deploy more of Britain’s tiny fleet of Border Force cutters — which the agency’s union warns are “woefully inadequate” — to patrol the English Channel, suggesting that, paradoxically, this could actually incentivise more migrants to launch themselves across the sea on small boats and stolen fishing vessels.

This has left members of the public who do not understand why illegal migrants intercepted at sea would not simply be taken back across the water to France — but, though this is seldom mentioned, this is near-impossible under Brussels regulations.