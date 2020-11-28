Far Left’s ‘Green’ Pentagon Jeopardizes National Security, Republicans Say

The far left’s campaign to treat climate change as a national security threat could hamstring President-elect Joe Biden’s Pentagon and cause significant threats to military readiness, lawmakers and experts told the Washington Free Beacon.

Liberal lawmakers have already signaled an interest in shifting defense priorities toward climate change instead of military superiority. The Congressional Progressive Caucus, which is co-chaired by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.), announced in July that it would oppose a defense budget that does not include a 10 percent cut in military spending, citing climate change as a major concern. Representative-elect Cori Bush (D., Mo.) said she hopes to defund the Pentagon during her term. Senators Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), and Ed Markey (D., Mass.), meanwhile, have touted a similar defense budget cut resolution with the support of Greenpeace and the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Such misplaced priorities could cause significant problems for America’s national defense, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R., Ill.) said. “Cutting the defense budget because you’re too much of a coward to do anything about entitlements is going to be the one thing that guarantees a future conflict.”

The same group of lawmakers advocating for Pentagon budget cuts have also supported an expansive domestic agenda that includes the Green New Deal and Medicare For All. Recent changes to House Democratic leadership rules stand to boost progressives’ influence. – READ MORE

