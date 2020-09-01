Far-Left Extremists Attack And Set Fire To Portland Apartments; Vandalize, Burglarize Businesses

Far-left extremists attacked an occupied apartment building in Portland on Monday night and damaged surrounding businesses, prompting local officials to once again declare a riot.

Rioters set fire to local outdoor businesses in Portland. pic.twitter.com/TvV4xiAHDx — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 1, 2020

Far left extremists attack an occupied apartment building in Portland and set a fire inside. There are kids living inside. pic.twitter.com/OfASXps04p — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 1, 2020

Antifa in Portland smashing up the entrances of residential apartment buildings. pic.twitter.com/ftBlufOBGz — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 1, 2020

“A mass gathering devolved into a riot after individuals broke windows, burglarized a business, and lit a fire in an occupied apartment building,” the Portland Police Department said in a statement. “Some in the crowd began lighting off what appeared to be illegal commercial-grade fireworks. A fire was lit in a garbage can in the street. Some windows were broken and walls were defaced with graffiti . In an attempt to deescalate, officers stayed out of sight and monitored the situation from a distance. However, the vandalism and burning continued. People were seen burglarizing a business, taking furniture out, and throwing it on the fires in the street.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --