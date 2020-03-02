Far-Left Billionaire Activist Tom Steyer Ends Presidential Campaign

Far-left billionaire activist Tom Steyer’s campaign announced on Saturday that the candidate was dropping out of the presidential race after failing again in another Democratic primary.

“The news came after Mr. Steyer, 62, failed to capitalize on his investment of millions of dollars in South Carolina, where he had pinned the hopes of his campaign,” The New York Times reported. “Despite spending more than $175 million on adverting throughout his campaign, Mr. Steyer did not earn any national pledged delegates in Iowa, New Hampshire or Nevada, making South Carolina something of a make-or-break state for his continued viability.”

“There’s no question today that this campaign, we were disappointed with where we came out, I think we got one or two delegates from congressional districts, which I thank South Carolina for and the people,” Steyer said. “But I said, ‘if I didn’t see a path to winning, that I would suspend my campaign. And honestly, I can’t see a path where I can win the presidency. So am I going to continue to work on every single one of these issues? Yes, of course I am, because I’ve never stopped. That’s what I’m here for.”

When you have to “back that azz up” out of the race after you spend $22.5 million in ad buys and can’t hit 15%pic.twitter.com/DI06UM3yk5 — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) March 1, 2020

“And let me say, I kept trying to say this during the campaign, I’m a huge grass roots person,” Steyer continued. “I of course will be supporting, I’ve said from the beginning, every Democrat is a million times better than Trump. Trump is a disaster and let me this, we’re in South Carolina, Lindsey Graham is a disaster, he’s a disaster for the people here.” – READ MORE

