‘Fantastic’ Beto O’Rourke gets endorsement from former Mexican President Vicente Fox

Vicente Fox, the former president of Mexico who famously said his country will not (expletive) pay for President Trump’s proposed border wall on Thursday announced his support for the “great American” and “fantastic” Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke.

“Wow! What a candidate! What a man! Beto, you are fantastic,” Fox said in a video posted to Twitter. “You’re great! You’re an all-American.”

With just a few weeks left before the midterm elections, O’Rourke is in a tight race with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

Fox, who served as Mexico’s president from 2000 to 2006, has openly voiced his discontent for Trump and his immigration policies – including the hotly debated wall along the southern border.

“I’ve been an opponent and resistant (of Trump) because I feel as part of this nation — I am part of this nation — and I don’t like what I’m seeing,” Fox said during a speech at Northwestern University on Tuesday night, according to the Chicago Tribune. – READ MORE