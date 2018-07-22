True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

‘Fantastic Beasts’ actress says she would use her magic powers to impeach Trump

Posted on by
Share:

Actress Zoe Kravitz, who stars in the latest installment of the “Harry Potter” films, said Saturday that if she could use one magic spell in real life, she would use her powers to impeach President Trump.

While speaking on a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Kravitz was asked what she would do if she could use magic in real life.

“Impeach Trump,” she responded, according to multiple reports.

Dan Fogler, another star of the film, then tacked on what he thought the magic spell might be: “Impeacheus Maximus!”

Kravitz plays Leta Lestrange, the love interest of Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander in the upcoming sequel to “Fantastic Beasts And Where to Find Them.” – READ MORE

Comedian George Lopez has made no secret of his hatred for President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, the former late-night host showed up at Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for a bottom-of-the-barrel publicity stunt.

With cameras rolling, Lopez reached for his zipper, held a bottle of water to his crotch and pantomimed urinating on the president’s star. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

'Fantastic Beasts' actress says she would use her magic powers to impeach Trump
'Fantastic Beasts' actress says she would use her magic powers to impeach Trump

Actress Zoe Kravitz, who stars in the latest installment of the "Harry Potter" films, said Saturday that if she could use one magic spell in real life, she would use her powers to impeach President Trump.

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: