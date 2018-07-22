‘Fantastic Beasts’ actress says she would use her magic powers to impeach Trump

Actress Zoe Kravitz, who stars in the latest installment of the “Harry Potter” films, said Saturday that if she could use one magic spell in real life, she would use her powers to impeach President Trump.

While speaking on a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Kravitz was asked what she would do if she could use magic in real life.

“Impeach Trump,” she responded, according to multiple reports.

Dan Fogler, another star of the film, then tacked on what he thought the magic spell might be: “Impeacheus Maximus!”

Q: “if you could use your magic in the real world for good, what would you do?”

Zoe Kravitz: “Impeach Trump.”

Dan Fogler: “Impeacheus Maximus!” — ᴍᴜɢɢʟᴇɴᴇᴛ ʟɪᴠᴇ (@MuggleNetLive) July 21, 2018

Kravitz plays Leta Lestrange, the love interest of Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander in the upcoming sequel to “Fantastic Beasts And Where to Find Them.” – READ MORE

