Fan’s Protection of Marine Watching Over ‘Unaccounted’ in Rain Brings Tears to Military Wife’s Eyes
During Monday’s Memorial Day game, one Atlanta Braves fan used his own umbrella to repeatedly shield the military member who was standing watch over the dedicated POW/MIA seat at the stadium.
Michelle, whose husband and brother both currently serve in the military, attended the game and told Independent Journal Review that the simple gesture was enough to bring tears to her eyes.
Respect. pic.twitter.com/wRe9T5bwYU
— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 28, 2018
They sacrifice so much for us, we can sacrifice for them too!!! #RespectOurMilitary pic.twitter.com/hOHuc3zLGH
— Braves Chelle (@chellebelle011) May 28, 2018
From the moment she arrived at the game, she had “goosebumps,” and was already getting teary-eyed.
When it started raining, she turned around to check on the Marine standing at the seat, which is when he saw the man with his umbrella. – READ MORE