Fans Carry Morgan Wallen To 3 Billboard Music Awards After Ban, Deplatforming Over Leaked N-Word Video

Country music star Morgan Wallen won several major awards at the Billboard Music Awards ceremony Sunday despite being banned from the event and purged from multiple music platforms.

Wallen was dropped by his talent agency and his music was removed from platforms such as SiriusXM and Pandora after a video of an intoxicated Wallen calling a friend a “p****-a** n*****” appeared online in February. Wallen has since apologized for using the slur, which happened “on hour 72 of a bender” late at night in Nashville.

Wallen was banned at appearing at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards over the incident. He was not barred from being nominated for major awards, however, since nominations are tied to his position on Billboard charts as well as his music sales and streams on online platforms.

On Sunday, Wallen was nominated in six categories and took home awards for Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist, and Top Country Album for “Dangerous: The Double Album,” according to E! News.

Dick Clark Productions released a statement in April saying that while Wallen was banned from the 2021 Billboard awards show, the production company would consider lifting the ban for future shows.- READ MORE

