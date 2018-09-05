Fans Burn Nike Gear in Response to Colin Kaepernick’s ‘Just Do It’ Ad Campaign

Nike Announced Its “just Do It” Ad Campaign On Monday, Featuring Former Nfl Player And Original Anthem Protester Colin Kaepernick. News Of The Campaign Comes Only Days Before The Kickoff Of The 2018 Nfl Regular Season.

However, this news was not welcome to all. Specifically, to fans who believe Colin Kaepernick has disrespected law enforcement, the military, the flag, anthem, and just about everything that makes America great.:

.@Nike Due to your support of C.K. in your coming adds, I as an American can no longer support your company. #boycottNike #IStandForOurFlag pic.twitter.com/5JxSMD8SSO — AlterAtYeshiva (@alteratyeshiva) September 4, 2018

First the @NFL forces me to choose between my favorite sport and my country. I chose country. Then @Nike forces me to choose between my favorite shoes and my country. Since when did the American Flag and the National Anthem become offensive? pic.twitter.com/4CVQdTHUH4 — Sean Clancy (@sclancy79) September 3, 2018

