    True Pundit

    Business Sports

    Fans Burn Nike Gear in Response to Colin Kaepernick’s ‘Just Do It’ Ad Campaign

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Nike Announced Its “just Do It” Ad Campaign On Monday, Featuring Former Nfl Player And Original Anthem Protester Colin Kaepernick. News Of The Campaign Comes Only Days Before The Kickoff Of The 2018 Nfl Regular Season.

    However, this news was not welcome to all. Specifically, to fans who believe Colin Kaepernick has disrespected law enforcement, the military, the flag, anthem, and just about everything that makes America great.:

    BAs a result, some fans took to Twitter and took out their frustrations on their Nike gear – READ MORE

     

    Fans Burn Nike Gear in Response to Colin Kaepernick's 'Just Do It' Ad Campaign | Breitbart
    Fans Burn Nike Gear in Response to Colin Kaepernick's 'Just Do It' Ad Campaign | Breitbart

    Nike announced its “Just Do It” ad campaign on Monday, featuring former NFL player and original anthem protester Colin Kaepernick. News of the

    Breitbart Breitbart
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: