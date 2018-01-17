Famous Race-Baiter Now Says That Black Criminals Are Just Whites in Masks (VIDEO)

Tariq Nasheed, a notorious race-baiter whose delusions of grandeur regarding the alleged epidemic of racism in America make even the Rev. Al Sharpton look somewhat sane in comparison, has officially jumped the shark.

The stunning moment he finally fully detached himself from reality occurred Dec. 29, when he posted a tweet suggesting that the black criminals we sometimes see on the news — to be clear, we also see white criminals, Hispanic criminals, Asian criminals, etc. — are, in reality, white men in disguise.

“There are several companies that make realistic looking ‘Black men’ masks, and white supremacists are using these masks to commit crimes, like bank robberies,etc.,” he wrote, citing no evidence whatsoever.

There are several companies that make realistic looking "Black men" masks, and white supremacists are using these masks to commit crimes, like bank robberies,etc. I wonder what other crimes they could be committing using these masks? pic.twitter.com/bMrTBXTE4e — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) December 29, 2017

“I wonder what other crimes they could be committing using these masks?” he added, totally oblivious to how utterly insane he sounded. – READ MORE

Author and “anti-racism strategist” Tariq Nasheed believes the Bill Cosby rape trial, which starts Monday, is a “white supremacist witch hunt.”

“The racially motivated Bill Cosby ‘rape’ trial starts today,” Nasheed tweeted Monday morning.

The racially motivated Bill Cosby “rape” trial starts today — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) June 5, 2017

Cosby is accused of sexually assaulting more than 50 women, but only two will publicly testify during the rape trial. Many of the accusers say that Cosby drugged and assaulted them.

Nasheed followed up his race-baiting with another tweet alleging that the accusations are just a “witch hunt” propelled by white supremacy.

“When they put all the white female Bill Cosby “rape” accusers on the cover of NY mag, we knew this was just a white supremacists witch hunt”

When they put all the white female Bill Cosby “rape” accusers on the cover of NY mag, we knew this was just a white supremacists witch hunt pic.twitter.com/LYy12Zt7fd — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) June 5, 2017

The photo of NY Magazine that Nasheed shared cropped out two entire rows of victims which include several women of color.

Nasheed has tweeted his support for Cosby in the past.

Be careful bcuz any Blk person who points out the white supremacist agenda behind this #BillCosby scandal will b labeled a “rape supporter” — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) December 30, 2015