Family of Suspect in NY Hanukkah Stabbings Cites ‘Long History of Mental Illness’

The family of a man suspected of stabbing five people at a Hasidic rabbi’s home during a Hannukah celebration is refuting allegations that he is anti-Semitic, noting that he suffers from mental illness but has no history of violence.

The suspect, Grafton Thomas, was arrested and charged with one count of burglary and five counts of attempted murder after he allegedly broke into the home of a rabbi during a Hanukkah celebration and stabbed five people. He pleaded not guilty.

In a statement released on Sunday night, the family of the suspect said he has a history of mental illness — adding that if he was the assailant, he was not driven by anti-Semitism.

“ has a long history of mental illness and hospitalizations. He has no history of like violent acts and no convictions for any crime. He has no known history of anti-Semitism and was raised in a home which embraced and respected all religions and races. He is not a member of any hate groups.”

The statement continues to say that they requested his lawyer to seek an “immediate mental health evaluation.”

“We believe the actions of which he is accused, if committed by him, tragically reflect profound mental illness for which, as noted above, Grafton has received episodic treatment before being released.” – READ MORE