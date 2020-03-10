Family of Missouri’s first coronavirus patient broke self-quarantine, attended school dance

The father of Missouri’s first coronavirus patient disobeyed quarantine and went to a school dance with his other daughter on Saturday evening, officials said.

Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School will close on Monday after administrators learned of the relationship between the patient and her younger sister — who goes to Villa and attended the social gathering. The father and daughter also went to a pre-dance party which consisted of other students in the St. Louis County area.

“If you attended the dance, please be attentive to any symptoms you are experiencing.” a message by Villa Duchesne said.

Villa is an all-girls school that serves grades seven through 12, while Oak Hill is a coed school that teaches preschool through grade six.

“We will work with officials to ensure we are doing everything possible to mitigate risk and to maintain our safe environment,” said Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill (VDOH) communications director Alice Dickherber, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The family was originally told to stay at home after their older daughter – who returned from Italy – contacted public health officials to report having symptoms of the fast-spreading virus on Thursday. She had been self quarantining herself at home with her parents who were not showing symptoms. She went to a hospital on Friday and tested “presumptively positive” on Saturday. – READ MORE

