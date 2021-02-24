Family of boy, 11, who died in Texas files $100M suit against power companies

The family of an 11-year-old boy, who died in a Texas home that suffered power loss during the cold snap last week, is suing power company Entergy and state grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) for more than $100 million, according to reports.

The wrongful death lawsuit, filed in Jefferson County District Court, alleges that widespread blackouts contributed to the suspected hypothermia death of the boy, Cristian Pavón Pineda, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The lawsuit also alleges that ERCOT and the energy company could have prevented the death had they properly protected the energy grid against severe winter weather, or warned residents of prolonged outages. It accuses Entergy Texas and ERCOT of gross negligence.

“Despite having knowledge of the dire weather forecast for at least a week in advance, and the knowledge that the system was not prepared for more than a decade, ERCOT and Entergy failed to take any preemptory action that could have averted the crisis and were wholly unprepared to deal with the crisis at hand,” the lawsuit stated, according to ABC News.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --