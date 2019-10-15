Family of 7 discovered living in Dutch farm cellar for years waiting for world to end

Authorities in the Netherlands have launched a major investigation after an apparent family of 7 was discovered living in the basement of an isolated farm, allegedly “waiting for the end of time.”

Police in Drenthe said on Twitter that someone reported they were worried about the living conditions of people who were living in “an enclosed space” on a farm located just outside the town of Ruinerwold.

When police went to the home on the farm on Monday, they discovered six adults aged 18-25 inside and a 58-year-old man who “did not want to cooperate with the investigation” and was subsequently arrested. It’s unclear what relationship exactly the 58-year-old held with the others, but some reports described them as a “family”.

“All scenarios are still open. Our research is in full swing and we cannot share more information at this time,” police said.

The farm is located in Ruinerwold, a town in the northern Netherlands that has about 4,000 residents about 80 miles northeast of Amsterdam. The farm was on the outskirts of the village in an area known as Berghuizen, where less than 200 people lived, according to Dutch newspaper Dagblad van het Noorden.

Mayor Roger de Groot said Tuesday in a short statement the family is believed to have lived for 9 years on the farm and that authorities found “a number of improvised rooms where a family lived a withdrawn life.”

He added: “I’ve never seen anything like it.” – READ MORE