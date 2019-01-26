Family Kicked Off Airplane, Forced To Miss Flight Over Bad ‘Odor’

American Airlines kicked a Jewish family from Michigan off a flight Wednesday after passengers and crew members complained that the family smelled bad.

Yossi Adler and his wife Jennie, along with their 19-month-old daughter were flying from Miami to Detroit Wednesday night and had boarded the flight with every intention of making the trip as planned, NBC News reported Thursday.

Adler believes the airline discriminated against them for being Jewish. “There’s a religious reason for some reason that they’re kicking me off the plane. We don’t have odor, OK? Nobody here has odor,” Adler said, according to NBC.

Passengers began complained, however, that the family emitted a strong unpleasant odor, according to the airline. Crew members also noticed and complained of the smell, the airline maintains, according to NBC.

“The Adler family were asked to deplane last night after several passengers, along with our crew members, complained about their body odor,” American Airlines said in a statement, according to NBC. “The family were provided hotel accommodations and meals, and re-booked on a flight to Detroit today.”

Adler insists he and his wife bathe every day and that they do not smell bad. He also cast doubt on the airline’s statement, saying that no crew members ever told the family which one of them smelled or if the bad “odor” emitted from all the family members.

The family successfully flew back to Detroit Thursday.

