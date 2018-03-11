Family Who Housed Accused Parkland Shooter Reveals Chilling Texts Received Moments Before Massacre

Lawyers for the family with whom accused shooter Nikolas Cruz had been living released text messages they received from the shooter moments before the massacre occurred, and they paint a chilling picture of what happened that fateful Valentine’s Day.

Attorney Jim Lewis represents the Snead family, in whose home the shooter was living at the time of the Stoneman Douglas High School massacre.

Lewis passed the documents to The Palm Beach Post on Wednesday, the same day that a grand jury indicted the shooter on 34 counts, 17 counts of premeditated first-degree murder for those who were killed and 17 counts of premeditated first-degree attempted murder for those he allegedly wounded.

According to The Post, the texts began at about 2 p.m., when the shooter “texted the Sneads’ teenage son, who was in class at Douglas, around 2 p.m., about 20 minutes before the shooting began.

“Cruz asked what class the son was in and who the teacher was. The son said the teacher was one of the coaches. Cruz texted the son to ask the coach if he remembered Cruz. The coach was not one of the people Cruz shot.”

“Minutes later, Cruz texted to say he was going to a movie. Lewis said he then ‘made some kind of comment that, ‘I’ve got something big to tell you.” When the son pressed him, Cruz texted, ‘no big deal. Nothing bad.’ – READ MORE

