FAMILY BUSINESS: John Kerry’s Secret Talks With Iran After Daughter Married Iranian National; Best Man Was Son Of Iran’s Secretary of State

Former Secretary of State John Kerry has fielded dozens of private meetings and phone calls in recent months in an effort to meddle with U.S. foreign policy in Iran, as President Trump has dropped $200 billion in sanctions against Iran.

Trump threatened retaliation against Iran over the holidays after Iran-backed protesters tried to overrun the U.S. Embassy in Iraq.

Kerry was the lead negotiator who handed Iran over $150 Billion in U.S. cash for what was then-spun as a Nuclear deal. Trump dissolved the supposed deal but Iran still kept the money, thanks to Kerry and his boss Barack Obama.

If he weren’t a corrupt bureaucrat, John Kerry would have recused himself from all negotiations with Iran and for that matter, Israel, especially during his tenure as secretary of state. Instead, his leadership has proven an epic disaster of foreign policy for the United States, especially in the Middle East.

But why?

Family and personal wealth before country. That mantra has served Sec. of State John Kerry well during his decades of public service.

Kerry’s daughter Vanessa is married to an Iranian national and physician. His best man at the ceremony was the son of Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs — the position comparable to U.S. Sec of State.

Zarif was also and Kerry’s chief counterpart in the nuclear deal negotiations.

A Cozy crew.

Look no further why Kerry hates Israel and has green lighted billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars to Iran to build its nuclear arsenal. And don’t forget about the millions of dollars paid to Iran in ransoms to get our American hostages back.

The Boston Globe reported that Kerry, who helped broker the 2015 nuclear agreement, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif at the United Nations in New York to discuss ways to salvage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — the formal name for the Iran deal.

He has also met and spoken with a handful of European officials. Last month, he met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, according to the Globe, and spoke by phone with Federica Mogherini, the European Union’s top foreign affairs official.

