Families Of Sandy Hook Victims Allowed To Sue AR-15 Manufacturer, Judge Rules

The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Sandy Hook victims’ families can move forward with a lawsuit against the manufacturer of the AR-15-style gun used by the shooter in the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, elementary school attack.

“The court ruled that the Sandy Hook families should have the opportunity to prove that Remington violated the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act (CUTPA) by marketing what it knew was a weapon designed for military use to civilians,” reported the Hartford Courant.

In 2012, a mass shooter used his mother’s legally-purchased AR-15 to massacre 20 first graders, six educators, and his mother.

As noted by The Wall Street Journal, “The ruling allows the plaintiffs to move forward with their claims that Remington Outdoor Co. violated Connecticut’s law against unfair trade practices by allegedly promoting the rifle as a combat weapon intended for waging war and killing human beings.”

“[I]t falls to a jury to decide whether the promotional schemes alleged in the present case rise to the level of illegal trade practices and whether fault for the tragedy can be laid at their feet,” justices wrote in the majority decision. – READ MORE