Families earning $117,400 now qualify as ‘low income’ in San Francisco

Are San Francisco families earning $117,400 a year really considered low income?

That’s what the latest data from the US Housing and Urban Development Department seems to suggest.

No doubt San Francisco has seen both its incomes and home prices soar in recent years, thanks largely to money flooding in from the tech boom. But the figure from HUD, which is income for a family of four, requires a bit more explanation.

Every year, HUD sets income limits that determine who can qualify for housing assistance, including Section 8 vouchers, public housing and other assistance programs. The calculation is also used to set eligibility for affordable housing built by developers who receive tax credits.

The formula takes into account an area’s median family income, as well as its housing costs. Those who make 80% of the formula amount are considered “low income,” while those earning 50% are “very low income” and those making 30% are considered “extremely low income.”

In the San Francisco metro area, which includes Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties, an income of $44,000 or less for a family of four is considered extremely low, while the upper limit for having a very low income is $73,300. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1