Famed Designer Kate Spade Reportedly Commits Suicide in Manhattan home; Grisly Scene

Designer Kate Spade was found dead in her Manhattan apartment following an apparent suicide, sources tell CBS2.

Spade, 55, was found by her housekeeper at her home at 850 Park Avenue.

Multiple police sources confirm designer #KateSpade has committed suicide. They tell us she left a note before hanging herself and was found by her housekeeper.

One NYPD source confirmed Spade hung herself.

Police did not know how long Spade had been in the apartment before her body was discovered.

This story is developing.

Update: A housekeeper found Kate Spade in her Park Avenue bedroom hanging from a red scarf tied to a doorknob. She was unconscious and the housekeeper called 911. Ms. Spade’s husband was at the scene. — Jim Shi (@jimshi809) June 5, 2018

