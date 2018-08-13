Falwell Jr.: Sessions and Rosenstein ‘deceived’ Trump into appointing them and should ‘rot’ in jail

Finally, a Trump ally has spoken up about the corrupt leadership of the Justice Department.

Evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr. said he thinks Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray “deceived” President Trump into appointing them.

“Are there any grownups w/ integrity left in the DOJ?” Falwell Jr. first said on Twitter Friday. “When I was a kid, I watched [Republicans] join [Democrats] to force Nixon out. Now [Democrats] won’t join [Republicans] to lock up [former FBI Director James] Comey, [former Attorney General Loretta] Lynch, [Department of Justice official Bruce] Ohr, Rosenstein, [FBI agent Peter] Strzok, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama & maybe even Jeff Sessions despite damning evidence!”

“Yep and I think they deceived Donald Trump into appointing them,” Falwell Jr. said in response on Twitter on Sunday.

“They should rot in the same jail,” Falwell Jr., one of the president’s most ardent evangelical supporters, added. READ MORE:

