Where Do You Fall on the Liberal “Pyramid of White Supremacy?”

Any student seeking to major in elementary education at Maryland’s Salisbury University must reportedly first complete a mandatory course on so-called “Diversity and the Self” that teaches, among other things, that not challenging allegedly racist jokes is the first step toward committing genocide.

This absolutely absurd lesson is a part of a so-called “Pyramid of White Supremacy” being used by the class’s teachers to indoctrinate their white students in leftist-themed identity politics, according to a student who submitted a copy of the pyramid to the campus watchdog group Campus Reform.

“We had to study the pyramid and also take a group quiz,” the student, who reportedly chose to remain anonymous, told Campus Reform.

“This class was extremely difficult to get through if you did not think like a liberal,” the student added. “Instead of teaching diversity, this class taught us that being white was a bad thing. We were told that we were only privileged because we are white and basically we did not actually work for what we have.”

In the pyramid of white supremacy, indifference itself is a pillar. Even being apolitical is white supremacy. Even being color-blind is white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/Twg4Xpmgar — Robin (@boogiepopprobin) January 19, 2018

According to a caption that accompanies the pyramid, “In a pyramid, every brick depends upon the one below it for support. If the bricks at the bottom are removed, the whole structure comes tumbling down.” – READ MORE

Tariq Nasheed, a notorious race-baiter whose delusions of grandeur regarding the alleged epidemic of racism in America make even the Rev. Al Sharpton look somewhat sane in comparison, has officially jumped the shark.

The stunning moment he finally fully detached himself from reality occurred Dec. 29, when he posted a tweet suggesting that the black criminals we sometimes see on the news — to be clear, we also see white criminals, Hispanic criminals, Asian criminals, etc. — are, in reality, white men in disguise.

“There are several companies that make realistic looking ‘Black men’ masks, and white supremacists are using these masks to commit crimes, like bank robberies,etc.,” he wrote, citing no evidence whatsoever.

There are several companies that make realistic looking "Black men" masks, and white supremacists are using these masks to commit crimes, like bank robberies,etc. I wonder what other crimes they could be committing using these masks? pic.twitter.com/bMrTBXTE4e — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) December 29, 2017

“I wonder what other crimes they could be committing using these masks?” he added, totally oblivious to how utterly insane he sounded. – READ MORE

The British Broadcasting Corporation is seeking a “multi-media journalist” trainee for their “flagship news programme on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra.”

There’s just one catch: white people need not apply.

The job posting unambiguously states, “This traineeship is only open to candidates from a black, Asian or non-white ethnic minority background.”

Newsbeat is looking for a Trainee Multi-Media Journalist. This is a @_CreativeAccess scheme for people from a black, Asian or non-white ethnic minority background. Know anyone who'd be suitable? Share this with them! Full details here: https://t.co/uS5WORiz27 pic.twitter.com/wh05k7CsYu — BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) January 17, 2018

The position is supposed to “provide news tailored for a specifically younger audience.” – READ MORE