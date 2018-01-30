FAKE NEWS: Public Broadcaster Admits To Increasing Booing Sounds During Trump Davos Speech

German public broadcaster ARD has been blasted after admitting it “boosted” the sound of booing at the speech given by U.S. President Donald Trump late last week.

President Trump gave his speech at Davos on Thursday, again delivering sharp criticism to the mainstream media. He stated: “it wasn’t until I became a politician that I realized how nasty, how mean, how vicious, and how fake the press can be.”

"Hinterhältige, gemeine, bösartige, falsche Presse" – hier wird Trump nach seiner Rede beim #WEF18 in #Davos dafür ausgebuht. pic.twitter.com/ro4vh4EOpY — tagesschau (@tagesschau) January 26, 2018

ARD released a clip of the speech on the Twitter account for its popular news programme “Tagesschau” in which distinct boos could be heard directly after the President’s comments. A short time later the programme admitted it had booted the volume of the audio in order to showcase the booing. The show has since been accused of “manipulation”, Stern reports.

Those behind the programme wrote on Twitter, “We did actually make the sound a little louder at the end so that you can hear the booing. Only in this way can we reflect what our correspondents have reported.” – READ MORE

Global elitists gathered Friday at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland gave a warm reception to President Donald Trump, and liberals could not be more tied in knots about it, according to an economist who helped develop the chief executive’s tax cut plan.

Stephen Moore, who advised Trump on economic issues during the 2016 presidential campaign, said on “The Laura Ingraham Show” that American progressives are counting on Europeans’ remaining hostile to the president.

“Liberals are hyperventilating now because Trump is becoming normalized in a way that terrifies them,” he said.

Moore said Trump’s reception in Davos, Switzerland, could not have been a starker contrast with last year’s. He said that Europe’s leaders and business titans could not have had more negative expectations for the “America First” populist as he began his presidency a year ago.

Moore said the better reception comes not from Trump’s rhetoric but the results he has achieved — declining unemployment and faster economic growth.

“He went over there. He charmed them,” he said. “Of course, nothing succeeds like success. I mean, he just talked about his record, what he’s done.” – READ MORE