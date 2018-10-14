FAKE NEWS: NBC News Issues Rare Correction to Story Claiming Trump Praised Gen. Robert E. Lee at Rally

NBC News was busted again.

This time their gaffe was so brutal the crooked network actually had to issue a correction, a rare feat in journalism these days.

What difference does it make, anyway? NBC’s story spread like wildfire among cement-head Liberals — and how many of these birdbrains will see or even believe the NBC News correction?

The correction is a Russian conspiracy, they would likely surmise.

Media corrections are largely meaningless. They are comparable to an arson apologizing for starting a forest fire.

These people are corrupt and know exactly what they are doing.

CORRECTION: An earlier tweet misidentified the general President Trump described as "incredible" at a rally in Ohio. It was Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, not Gen. Robert E. Lee. An attached video clip lacked the full context for Trump's remark. Here is the full clip. pic.twitter.com/NZHj3Q2dHL — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 14, 2018

The original tweet from NBC got 5.1 million views, about the Robert E Lee story. This one so far has 12k. NBC should stand for: Nothing

But

