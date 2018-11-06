FAKE NEWS: MSNBC, on Monday, day before election, airs ‘vote counts’ of Florida with Gillum beating DeSantis

MSNBC, a day before the elections — on Monday evening, before polls even opened for on-site voting — put up a graphic on screen, on air, that showed the “vote counts” of the Florida governor’s race with Democrat Andrew Gillum leading Republican Ron DeSantis with a 49.4 percent to 48.8 percent lead. Oh, and that’s with nearly all the district numbers counted.

This is taking fake news to an entirely new level.

Chris Hayes, host of “All In,” the show where the graphic appeared, issued a somewhat confused mea culpa.

“Quick clarification here,” he said, Deadline reported. “Just want to say, earlier this hour, uh, we showed a graphic of the Florida gubernatorial race. May have caught your eye because our system had inadvertently populated some test numbers. Obviously, we do not yet have any vote totals here, the night before the election. That was a misfire.”

That’s not a misfire. That’s a case-in-point example of why Americans don’t trust the media — why President Donald Trump’s labeling of the press as the enemy of the people resonate with the people. – READ MORE