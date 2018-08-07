FAKE NEWS: MEDIA OUTLETS HYPE TRUMP TWEET AS NEW ADMISSION — FORGET HE SAID THE SAME THING LAST YEAR

President Donald Trump sent out a tweet Sunday morning defending his son Donald Trump Jr.’s decision to take a July 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer who promised damaging information on then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

“Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower,” the president tweeted. “This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics – and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!”

The vast majority of reporting on the president’s tweet portrayed it as a significant admission. The Associated Press reported that Trump “appeared to change his story” and sent out a news alert to that effect.

There’s just one problem: Trump’s tweet wasn’t a reversal at all.

“I do think this, that taken from a practical standpoint … most people would’ve taken that meeting. It’s called opposition research, or even research into your opponent,” Trump said at a July 13, 2017 press conference. “I’ve only been in politics for two years, but I’ve had many people call up, ‘Oh gee, we have information on this factor or this person,’ or, frankly, Hillary.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump Began His Rally In Pennsylvania On Thursday With A List Of Grievances For The Media.

“They can make anything bad because they are the fake, fake disgusting news,” Trump said, speaking to the crowd about the negative coverage of his visit with Queen Elizabeth.

Trump said he arrived early to the palace and had a wonderful time having tea and visiting with the Queen, but that the press reported that he was late and that he “overstayed” his welcome.

“She liked our first lady, and our first lady liked her … we got along fantastically well,” Trump said about the Queen.

Trump added that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was also successful, despite criticism from the media. – READ MORE

