FAKE NEWS: Liberals spread BOGUS quote from Harley Davidson CEO slamming Donald Trump

This now-viral quote allegedly from the CEO of Harley Davidson calling President Trump a “moron” is fake:

Harley Davidson CEO Matthew S Levatich says: "Our decision to move some of our operations is 100% based on President Trumps tariffs. Mr. Trump knows nothing about economics and even less about trade. The man is a moron."#MAGA @DailyCaller @realDonaldTrump @CNN @GOP pic.twitter.com/Q1wpjUaSx4 — Judy Tinsleman (@tinsleman) June 26, 2018

“It’s shameful we live in a time when people create fake quotes. There’s one attributed to me on Twitter. I have not, nor would I ever speak about the President of the United States or anyone else in that way.”

– Matt Levatich, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson, Inc. pic.twitter.com/y2wIut1DEg — Harley-Davidson (@harleydavidson) June 27, 2018

Harley Davidson put out this tweet and statement to hopefully set the record straight – READ MORE

