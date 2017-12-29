Politics
‘Fake News’: Half of all Americans believe the media make up anti-Trump stories
Nearly half of all Americans believe media outlets fabricate negative stories about President Trump, according to a new survey.
Forty-four percent of respondents in the 2017 Poynter Media Trust Survey say the media invent “fake news” to make the president look bad.
Of that cohort, 24 percent say negative stories about Mr. Trump are made up “about half of the time”; 14 percent “most of the time”; and 6 percent “all of the time.” Seventy-seven percent of that cohort are Trump supporters, and 74 percent are Republicans.
The survey found that a substantial minority of Americans, 31 percent, believe the media are the “enemy of the people,” a moniker Mr. Trump assigned to the national press in February. Among Trump supporters, that number is 63 percent. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
Nearly half of all Americans believe the media fabricate negative stories about President Trump, according to a new survey.