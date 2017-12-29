Fake News: Four Years Ago, The New York Times Announced ‘The End Of Snow’

It’s been four years since The New York Times ran an editorial declaring the end of snow was nigh if the developing world didn’t switch from fossil fuels to some form of green energy.

The editorial takes on an added resonance thanks to the incredible amount of snow many Americans have experienced this December. Pennsylvania, for instance, is wrestling with nearly 60 inches of snow dumped on the state on Christmas.

Americans are not taking seriously decades of snow drought, skiing enthusiast Porter Fox blared in the editorial for The Times in 2014.

The absence of the white puffy stuff, he noted, was due in large part to high greenhouse gas levels that many scientists believe cause global warming: “If greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise — they grew 41 percent between 1990 and 2008 — then snowfall, winter and skiing will no longer exist as we know them by the end of the century.” – READ MORE

