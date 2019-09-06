FAKE NEWS FAIL: Liberal Site ThinkProgress Shuts Down After Failing to Find Buyer

The left-wing news site ThinkProgress is shutting down after it failed to find a buyer to take over its operations.

As an editorially independent project of the liberal think tank Center for American Progress (CAP), ThinkProgress combined attacking Republicans and conservatives with original journalism.

CAP Action Fund Executive Director Navin Nayak told employees that it had no choice after several potential patrons fell through to rescue the financially struggling site, according to the Daily Beast. The news site will cease operations Friday.

“Given that we could find no new publisher, we have no other real option but to fold the ThinkProgress website back into CAP’s broader online presence with a focus on analysis of policy, politics, and news events through the lens of existing CAP and CAP Action staff experts,” said Nayak. “Conversations on how to do so are just beginning, but we will seek to reinvent it as a different platform for progressive change.” – READ MORE