FAKE NEWS FAIL: ABC demotes Brian Ross after bungled report on Trump, Russia

ABC News has demoted its embattled chief investigative correspondent, Brian Ross, after he botched an “exclusive” report on Donald Trump and Russia.

News President James Goldston announced to staffers on Friday that Ross would be reassigned to ABC News’ outside production house, Lincoln Square Productions. Ross, who had been scheduled to return from a four-week, unpaid suspension on Thursday, will not be resuming his former, longtime role. He is believed to be retaining his title of “chief investigative correspondent,” though he will not be seen on ABC with live reports.

Lincoln Square Productions is separate from the rest of ABC News and creates unscripted programming for ABC and cable channels such as Discovery Life and Investigation Discovery. The Disney-owned unit is in a separate building — located a few blocks from ABC News — that houses “The Chew” and “Dr. Oz” and was home to major soap operas until 2011.

Lincoln Square Productions seems an odd fit for Ross, a hard charging news reporter. Lincoln Square does little so-called “hard news.” Its biggest program is the reality show “What Would You Do?” on ABC, though it has also produced some more serious documentary programming. – READ MORE

