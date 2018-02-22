Politics
MORE FAKE NEWS: CNN’s Van Jones Retweets Lie About Mass Shooters Being Republican
On Wednesday, CNN’s Van Jones, a gun control proponent, retweeted a statement from one @LaurieShoe that was in fact a complete lie about the identities of those responsible for mass shootings:
Actually, it’s simply untrue that being “Republican” is a common denominator for mass shooters. We don’t know the political affiliation of most mass shooters — most aren’t overtly political. And there have been just as many overtly political leftist mass shooters in the last year as supposed Republicans — even if you count the Parkland shooter as a “Republican,” you’d certainly have to count the Congressional baseball game shooter as a Democrat.
But Van Jones retweeted this nonsense anyway.
