Fake News: CNN’s Don Lemon Falsely Claims Fox News Did Not Cover Hope Hicks Resignation

CNN’s well-documented and ongoing fake news crisis revealed itself again Wednesday night when anchor Don Lemon misinformed his viewers with the false claim Fox News had not reported on the resignation of Hope Hicks.

Prior to Lemon’s wildly false claim, Fox had already covered the resignation of the White House communications director on at least three occasions. Nevertheless, the far-left Lemon closed a panel discussion on his basement-rated program with this fake news.

Referring to Fox News as “Trump TV,” Lemon said,

I was sitting in my office and was watching all the news channels, right — Trump TV or state-run TV, they’re not even reporting this. So, Trump supporters, they don’t even know about these stories, it doesn’t even register, that’s the amazing thing.

What is so remarkable about this statement is not just that it is not true, but that Lemon felt comfortable being so irresponsible and reckless while speaking live on the air. He is hurling a public accusation based only on his own experience while channel surfing. He has no idea what he missed, but rather than have a staffer double check to ensure his perception is correct, he feels perfectly safe saying something on the CNN air that might not be true. – READ MORE