True Pundit

Politics

FAKE NEWS: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Pushes False Story About Buying AR-15 Without ID, Then Lies About It

Posted on by
Share:

On Tuesday, CNN’s Chris Cuomo retweeted the account of one @usaphotodude quoting a reporter named Cody Davis. The tweet stated, “I was able to buy an AR-15 in five minutes. I’m 20 and my ID is expired.” There’s only one problem: that never happened. The article itself states, “After [the sales representative] walked me through the paperwork, all five pages of it, I told him I changed my mind and wanted to think more before I bought an AR-15. He told me it wasn’t a problem and listed the store hours if I wanted to come back. I then said thank you and walked back to my car.”

In other words, the guy couldn’t buy the gun without ID and a proper background check, as per federal law.

But that’s not what Cuomo tweeted out.

When called on it, Cuomo tweeted, “Isn’t the point that the kid’s age and lack of ID wasn’t a deterrent? and this isn’t all gun shops. Place I bought my shotgun basically goes farther than the law requires and makes judgments about whom to sell to. Point is the system should be better.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

FAKE NEWS: CNN's Chris Cuomo Pushes False Story About Buying AR-15 Without ID, Then Lies About It
FAKE NEWS: CNN's Chris Cuomo Pushes False Story About Buying AR-15 Without ID, Then Lies About It

On Tuesday, CNN’s Chris Cuomo retweeted the account of one @usaphotodude quoting a reporter named Cody Davis. The tweet stated, “I was able to buy an AR-15 in five minutes. I’m 20 and my ID is expired.” There’s only one problem: that never happened.
Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: