FAKE NEWS: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Pushes False Story About Buying AR-15 Without ID, Then Lies About It

On Tuesday, CNN’s Chris Cuomo retweeted the account of one @usaphotodude quoting a reporter named Cody Davis. The tweet stated, “I was able to buy an AR-15 in five minutes. I’m 20 and my ID is expired.” There’s only one problem: that never happened. The article itself states, “After [the sales representative] walked me through the paperwork, all five pages of it, I told him I changed my mind and wanted to think more before I bought an AR-15. He told me it wasn’t a problem and listed the store hours if I wanted to come back. I then said thank you and walked back to my car.”

In other words, the guy couldn’t buy the gun without ID and a proper background check, as per federal law.

But that’s not what Cuomo tweeted out.

Hey, @ChrisCuomo from CNN. Saw the article you retweeted: “I WAS ABLE TO BUY AN AR-15 IN 5 MINUTES” Did you see the part where he admits to neither filling out the necessary paperwork (which would initiate the background check) NOR purchasing the AR-15? Weird. pic.twitter.com/wLfaiKCqaM — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) February 21, 2018

When called on it, Cuomo tweeted, “Isn’t the point that the kid’s age and lack of ID wasn’t a deterrent? and this isn’t all gun shops. Place I bought my shotgun basically goes farther than the law requires and makes judgments about whom to sell to. Point is the system should be better.” – READ MORE

