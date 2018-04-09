FAKE NEWS: CNN Devotes Segment To The Size Of Trump’s Pant Legs (VIDEO)

Body shaming is wrong, right? Wrong — at least when the shamer is CNN and the shamee is President Trump.

In a breathless report at the end of CNN’s “OutFront” on Thursday, host Erin Burnett led into a “report” by introducing a “reporter” and asking “What’s going on with President Trump’s pants?”

CNN reporter Jeanne Moos — who puts together supposedly tongue-in-cheek reports that attempt to be funny but often are mean-spirited — opened her report by musing about the “pressing” question of why the legs of Trump’s suit pants are so wide. – READ MORE

