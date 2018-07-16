True Pundit

FAKE NEWS: CBS inaccurately refers to Trump/Putin meeting as ‘unprecedented’ for US presidents

“This would be unprecedented,” said CBS reporter Norah O’Donnell about the upcoming meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

But, Putin did have a private meeting with then-President George W. Bush at his ranch in Crawford, Texas back in 2001. – READ MORE

 

