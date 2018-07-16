FAKE NEWS: CBS inaccurately refers to Trump/Putin meeting as ‘unprecedented’ for US presidents

“This would be unprecedented,” said CBS reporter Norah O’Donnell about the upcoming meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

"President Putin has met with three previous U.S. presidents, never before has there been a private meeting of this kind before. So this would be unprecedented," @NorahODonnell on Trump-Putin meeting. https://t.co/K2N7XcG9rV pic.twitter.com/XwnntIv7H8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 15, 2018

But, Putin did have a private meeting with then-President George W. Bush at his ranch in Crawford, Texas back in 2001. – READ MORE

