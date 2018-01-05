Fake Jake Tapper Posts a Photo of CNN’s In-House Psychiatrist and Both Get Laughed Off of Twitter

Jake Tapper made a play to discredit President Donald Trump’s mental fitness by wheeling out some psychiatrist who claims Trump is ready to crack.

Except the good doctor never spent any time speaking with Trump directly for a proper, educated analysis.

Not to mention ethical diagnosis.

This actually played out much like CNN’s ‘news’ gathering process. Very little substance and research, all hypothesis and fabrication.

Tapper may regret posting the Tweet promoting the CNN segment, after Twitter users pounced.

This is Jake Tapper's shrink too. Look at this guy. You can't make this stuff up … pic.twitter.com/aT0Gm28IWf — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) January 5, 2018

No professional makes a diagnosis without consultations with the subject. Judging by this person's eyes I would say wrong cigarettes. — Lisa Hill (@LisaHilllis) January 5, 2018

https://twitter.com/tweets1959/status/949300667331493889

No credible Dr. would make a diagnosis without first examining a patient. He's just a Dem puppet. — A.J. Balloonstein (@Balloonstein) January 5, 2018

Wasn't this the guy with one arm from The Fugitive with Harrison Ford? — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) January 5, 2018

They wouldn’t know what reality is in the first place. They reside in alternate universe, constructed within the tiny confines of their minds — Иосиф Мандза (@jpmzo) January 5, 2018

So… That's what: "Tearing your hair out Bat Shit Cray-Cray" Looks like pic.twitter.com/aXNwT7IYM2 — ♿Buff Bill 🐸🐼 (@Kevin_FTW) January 5, 2018

This guy should be brought up on ethic charges. He can't diagnose someone he's never examined! He's a fraud. — Thankful Today🌹🇺🇸 (@ThankfulToday1) January 5, 2018

Ah hahaha… this guy just ruined his reputation with a picture and a tweet… — Mams ❤️'s 🇺🇸 (@jewbaby57) January 5, 2018

Well the left IS running out of things to accuse the #POTUS of. Only thing left is to go back to their original bogus claims that he is "unfit" in some way. We will be hearing this for the next number of years, unfortunately. They seem to have inexhaustible negative energy — Tech Nerdette (@db2haacker) January 5, 2018

