Fake Jake Tapper Posts a Photo of CNN’s In-House Psychiatrist and Both Get Laughed Off of Twitter

Jake Tapper made a play to discredit President Donald Trump’s mental fitness by wheeling out some psychiatrist who claims Trump is ready to crack.

Except the good doctor never spent any time speaking with Trump directly for a proper, educated analysis.

Not to mention ethical diagnosis.

This actually played out much like CNN’s ‘news’ gathering process. Very little substance and research, all hypothesis and fabrication.

Tapper may regret posting the Tweet promoting the CNN segment, after Twitter users pounced.

