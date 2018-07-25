FAKE HATE: Server Made Up ‘We Don’t Tip Terrorist’ Note, Texas Restaurant Says

A Texas steakhouse server who claimed that a customer left him with a racially-motivated hate note on a receipt made up the entire incident, according to restaurant management.

Saltgrass Steak House server Khalil Cavil posted a photo of a receipt to his Facebook account that stated: “We don’t tip terrorist.” The post quickly went viral,

Cavil claimed that the receipt, which showed that the customer gave no tip on a bill totaling $108.73, was proof that “this racism, and this hatred still exists,” USA Todayreported.

The restaurant initially told the customer that they were banned from returning, but an internal investigation revealed that the customer did not write the note — the employee did. – READ MORE

