Fake Black NAACP Pres. Rachel Dolezal Hit with Felony Welfare Fraud Charges

Apparently, the money Rachel Dolezal earned from her recent Netflix documentary wasn’t exactly enough for her, because the very Caucasian former local NAACP president who passed herself off as African-American is now facing felony welfare fraud charges.

According to KHQ-TV, Dolezal — who has legally changed her name to Nkechi Diallo — is accused of lying to obtain almost $9,000 in child welfare assistance from the state of Washington.

Court documents reveal that the state’s Department of Social and Health Services began investigating Dolezal/Diallo in March 2017. That was after she published her autobiography “In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World.”

While not outselling “Twilight” or anything like that, I’m sure the book by the self-proclaimed “trans-racial” woman who was outed by her parents as white after a stint heading the Spokane chapter of the civil rights organization probably found a small but dedicated audience who read it as unintentional comedy.

Whatever the sales may have been, it probably wasn’t the case that Dolezal’s “only source of income was $300.00 per month in gifts from friends” at the time, which is what she told state officials.

“At one point when asked as to how she was paying her bills, she reported, ‘Barely! With help from friends and gifts,’” KHQ reported.

“However, a subpoena for her self-employment records, which included copies of her bank statements from 2015 to present, tells a different story. The bank records, court documents say, showed Diallo had deposited about $83,924 into her bank account in several monthly installments between August 2015 and September 2017, without reporting the income to the Department of Social and Health Services. – READ MORE

