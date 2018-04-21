FAITHFUL: Secret Service Agents Refused to Leave the Side of Barbara Bush’s Casket Until She Was Laid to Rest

Secret Service agents have been with George H. W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush since 1989. They must remain professional, but there is no denying that many agents grow to care for the people they protect to some extent. This is exemplified by a photo of two Secret Service agents refusing to leave the side of Barbara’s casket.

“Agents on her detail, they’re the ones posted around her house all of the time. They’re the ones who bring her shopping. They’re the ones who bring her to events. They are family to her,” said Thom Bolsch, a former Secret Service agent who was tasked to protect the Bush family. “She was one of the most gracious people we’ve ever protected.”

The unnamed agents, who have been a part of the protective detail for Barbara Bush for quite some time now, have faithfully remained at her side, refusing to leave until she is buried, according to John Lopez, a local Huston reported.

“Barbara Bush’s Secret Service detail, several of whom have been with her for decades, refuse to leave her side until she is buried. Very powerful,” he wrote on Twitter.

